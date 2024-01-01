UK govt announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel

LONDON (AFP): Britain said Monday it would suspend some arms exports to Israel, citing a “clear risk” that they could be used in a serious breach of international humanitarian law.

The announcement follows a review by the foreign ministry into the arms sales given concerns about Israel’s conduct of its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy told parliament that the UK would suspend 30 out of 350 arms exports licenses to Israel.

He said the partial ban covered items “which could be used in the current conflict in Gaza,” including fighter aircraft, helicopters and drones.

The ban does not include parts for the F-35 fighter jets, Lammy added.

The foreign minister announced a review looking at the arms sales shortly after Labour swept to power in a landslide general election victory over the Conservatives in July.

“It is with regret that I inform the House (of Commons) today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law,” Lammy told lawmakers.

He stressed that the suspension was “not a determination of innocence or guilt” and that the situation would be kept under review.

“We have not and could not arbitrate on whether or not Israel has breached international humanitarian law,” Lammy said, adding that Britain is “not an international court.”

Lammy reiterated Britain’s support for Israel to defend itself and stressed the suspension would not have a “material impact on Israel’s security.”

Britain’s center-left Labour government has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, and for the speeding up of aid deliveries into Gaza, since taking power on July 5.

It has followed the same approach to the conflict as the previous Conservative government, with Lammy and other ministers at pains to demand Hamas release the hostages seized in its October 7 attacks as part of any ceasefire.

Some commentators have suggested however that Labour led by Keir Starmer — a former human rights lawyer — may take a tougher long-term stance toward Israel and how it conducts its military operations.

Last week, the UK foreign ministry said it was “deeply” concerned by an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank, urging it to “exercise restraint” and adhere to international law.