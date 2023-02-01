UK HC calls on Zardari

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari met the British high commissioner and deputy high commissioner in Karachi and exchanged views on important matters including boosting bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The former president sent his felicitations to King Charles III on his birthday and also expressed good wishes for David Cameron who has been appointed as UK Foreign Minister. During the meeting, Zardari demanded Britain to play a conciliatory role in ending the Israeli aggression in Gaza, while the former president and British High Commissioner Jane Marriott also discussed the promotion of bilateral relations.

Senator Salim Mandviwala and ex-minister Dr. Asim were also present on the occasion. On Thursday, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott also paid a courtesy call to PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, fostering discussion on historic ties between Pakistan and Britain. The former prime minister emphasized the significance of the robust trade, economic, and investment ties between the two nations.