UK High Commissioner meets Aseefa Bhutto, discusses education, women’s empowerment

F.P. Report

KARACHI: British High Commissioner Jane Marriott called on First Lady and Member of National Assembly Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House in Karachi, where they discussed a range of issues of mutual interest.

The meeting focused on key areas including education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, and youth development.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari appreciated the UK Prime Minister’s stance on the situation in Gaza and emphasized the importance of promoting global peace.

The conversation also reflected a shared commitment to social development and bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. British Deputy High Commissioner Lance Domb and Political Advisor Huda Ikram accompanied High Commissioner Marriott.

From the Pakistani side, Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho, MNA Shazia Marri, and MPA Qasim Soomro were also present during the meeting.