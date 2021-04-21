UK hopes for political settlement in Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): If international terrorism returns to Afghanistan, the UK and its NATO partners reserve the right to launch fresh military action says the British defence minister. James Heappey, according to a British newspaper, hoped for a successful political outcome in Afghanistan after almost two decades of conflict.

He suggested new military action was possible if “ungoverned spaces” in Afghanistan returned, posing a threat to the UK homeland or the interests of its allies.

Optimistic of a successful political settlement in the war-torn country, the minster also hinted at exercising the option of providing air support to the Afghan security forces.