UK hosts FMs of Western Balkans in London for talks

LONDON: Foreign Secretary Liz Truss today (Monday 13 December) convened a meeting of the six Foreign Ministers of the Western Balkans in London to discuss strengthening economic and security ties and supporting freedom and stability in the region. The UK’s new Special Envoy to the Western Balkans, Sir Stuart Peach, also attended as did the EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcák and US Deputy Assistant Secretary Gabriel Escobar.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that “the UK is stepping up its efforts to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region. This is a critical moment for the Western Balkans and it is important that the peace, freedom and democracy that was hard won over 20 years ago is maintained.”

“I recently hosted the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Liverpool where a discussion was held on the Western Balkans and Minsters welcomed the stepping up of the UK presence. I want the UK and our allies to build closer economic and security ties with the region, which will boosts jobs and growth and help support a freer, wealthier, more secure Western Balkans.”

“I also welcomed representatives from the European Union and the US to these discussions and emphasised the need to work together on stepping up our efforts to find lasting solutions to reduce tensions in the region.”

“As part of this effort, the UK has appointed Sir Stuart Peach as Special Envoy to the Western Balkans. He has long experience in the region, as former United Kingdom Chief of the Defence Staff and Chair of NATO’s military committee, and will visit the region tomorrow to take forward our engagement.”

“This is part of the FCDO’s mission create a global network of liberty based around deeper economic, tech, security and development ties. As freedom-loving democracies, the UK will help the Western Balkans defend and advance the cause of liberty. They have our full support to not only survive, but thrive.”

The talks come as tensions in the region have reached a peak.

The international High Representative has warned that Bosnia and Herzegovina is currently facing the greatest existential threat in its post-war period, and that there is a real prospect of further division and conflict.

Along with international partners, the United Kingdom is working to tackle any threats to stability after 26 years of hard-won progress in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The current situation in the Western Balkans was also discussed at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting which took place over the weekend in Liverpool.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that UK is committed to the Western Balkans and to the defence and promotion of freedom and democracy in the region.

As I bring together the Foreign Ministers of the six countries in the region to London, as well as representatives from the European Union and the United States, tensions are high and the international community must act to protect hard-won peace.

Boosting economic ties with the region is a vital way to create jobs and wealth, ensure stability and support freedom.