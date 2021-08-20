UK imposed sanctions against seven Russian FSB officers

LONDON (TASS): The British authorities have imposed sanctions on seven Russian FSB officers believed to be involved in the incident with Alexei Navalny. This is stated in the United Kingdom Foreign Ministry’s sanctions list released on Friday.

It notes that the head of the Service for the Protection of the Constitutional System and the Fight against Terrorism of the FSB of the Russian Federation Alexei Sedov, director of the Institute of Forensic Science of the FSB of the Russian Federation Kirill Vasiliev, employee of the Institute of Forensic Science of the FSB of the Russian Federation Stanislav Makshakov, Head of the Center for Special Equipment of the FSB Vladimir Bogdanov, FSB officers Alexei Alexandrov, Ivan Spiridonov and Vladimir Panyaev.