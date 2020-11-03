UK increases terrorism threat level to ‘severe’

LONDON (AFP): Britain upgrades the country’s terrorism threat level from “substantial” to “severe,” after a deadly shooting rampage in Vienna and several attacks across France.

“Severe” — the second-highest of five levels — means an attack is “highly likely,” says the domestic intelligence service MI5, which announces the change on its website.

The threat had been deemed “substantial,” where an attack is “likely,” since November 4 last year.

Interior minister Priti Patel says: “This is a precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat. “The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police,” she writes on Twitter.

The UK decision is made by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC), which conducts a formal review of the threat level every six months, independent of government ministers. JTAC’s membership includes the security services MI5 and its overseas counterpart MI6, and police, and assesses all intelligence relating to terrorism at home and abroad.