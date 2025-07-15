UK introduces e-visa system for Pakistani students, workers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD (July 15, 2025): The UK High Commission has announced the launch of the e-visa system for Pakistani students and workers seeking education or employment in the United Kingdom.

According to the UK High Commission, most Pakistani students and workers will no longer require a visa sticker in their passports. Instead, they will be able to view their immigration status online through the new digital e-visa platform.

The British High Commission described the e-visa as part of a secure, simple, and fully digital system.

“Millions of individuals are already using e-visas across various immigration routes,” said Jane Marriott, the UK High Commissioner to Pakistan.

Marriott noted that the shift to e-visas will simplify the application process for students and workers. “Visa holders will now have the convenience of retaining their passports,” she added.

The High Commission clarified that the introduction of the e-visa will not affect an individual’s immigration status or the conditions attached to their visa.

The digital system will also make it easier for travelers to prove their status to airport authorities, employers, or landlords.

However, visa stickers will still be required for dependents and visitor visa categories at this stage. The e-visa system will gradually be extended to all visa categories.