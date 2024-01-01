UK Labour government announces ambitious ‘rooftop revolution’ to boost solar power

LONDON (AA) : Keir Starmer’s Labour government unveiled plans Saturday for a significant expansion of solar panel installations on homes across the UK in a move to address the climate crisis and reduce domestic energy bills.

The “rooftop revolution” initiative aims to significantly increase the number of households utilizing solar energy.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband revealed the plans which include the approval of three major solar farms in eastern England.

The projects, previously blocked by Conservative ministers, are set to significantly boost the country’s solar capacity.

The approved sites are Gate Burton in Lincolnshire, Sunnica’s energy farm on the Suffolk-Cambridgeshire border and Mallard Pass on the Lincolnshire-Rutland border.

Combined, the farms will generate two-thirds of the solar energy installed across the UK last year.

With a king’s speech scheduled for Wednesday, which will feature legislation to establish GB Energy, a new publicly-owned energy company, the government is also focusing on collaboration with the building industry.

The goal is to streamline the process of installing solar panels on new and existing homes.

Discussions are underway to introduce solar-related standards for new-build properties starting next year.

Currently, while installing solar panels does not require formal planning permission, there are restrictions on their placement on buildings, particularly in conservation areas and on listed properties. The government is considering revising regulations to facilitate broader adoption of solar technology.

Miliband, who has committed to tripling the UK’s solar power capacity by 2030, as well as doubling onshore wind and quadrupling offshore wind, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative.

“I want to unleash a UK solar rooftop revolution,” he said. “We will encourage builders and homeowners in whatever way we can to deliver this win-win technology to millions of addresses in the UK so people can provide their own electricity, cut their bills and at the same time help fight climate change.”