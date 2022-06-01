UK names new appointment to Equality Commission for N. Ireland

F.P. Report

LONDON: The Secretary of State for Northern Irel-and, the Right Honourable Brandon Lewis CBE MP, has announced the appointment of eight new Commi-ssioners to the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland.

Maureen Brunt, Siobhan Cullen, Ellen Finlay, Monica Fitzpatrick, Colin Kennedy, John McCallister, Sheena McKinney, and Preeti Yellamaty take up their appointments with effect from 1 June 2022.

The Equality Commi-ssion was established in 1999, as part of the implementation of the Good Fr-iday Agreement. It took over the functions of the Fair Employment Commi-ssion, Equal Opportunities Commission, and Council for Racial Equality and Northern Ireland Disability Council.

The Commission is responsible for policing the Statutory Duty on all public authorities in Northern Ireland to have due regard to the need to promote equality of opportunity across a range of areas including religion, political opinion, gender, race, age, marital status, sexual orientation, disability and those with and without dependants. The Commission is funded and sponsored by The Executive Office.

These positions are part-time for a period of three years ending on 30 May 2025.

The positions receive a fixed annual remuneration of £5,000.

The positions are not pensionable.

Related