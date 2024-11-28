UK net migration soared to more than 900,000 in the year to June 2023

LONDON (Reuters): Net migration to Britain hit more than 900,000 in the year to June 2023, sharply higher than the original estimate, before tougher visa rules led to a 20 percent fall in numbers in 2024, official data showed on Thursday.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed net migration of 728,000 in the year to the end of June 2024. In the previous year the figure was revised up to 906,000, a jump on the original estimate of 740,000.

“This fall is driven by a decline in long-term immigration mainly because of declining numbers of dependents arriving on study visas,” the ONS said in the statement.