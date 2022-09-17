UK offers fully-funded educational scholarships to Pakistani teachers, students

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom has announced fully-funded educational scholarships for students and university teachers all over the world including Pakistan, on Saturday.

The scholarship programmes are included Masters and PhD studies. The UK government would bear all the educational expenses under the Commonwealth Programme.

CALL FOR APPLICATIONS



𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗙𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗨𝗞 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘄𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿'𝘀, 𝗣𝗵𝗗, 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘆



Deadline: 𝗢𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟭𝟴, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮

As per the details, the Masters and MPhil scholarships would be offered to students while PhD scholarships would be offered to teachers.

The students and teachers of country’s universities could apply through the Higher Education Commission till Oct 18.

The process for scholarship applications would be completed through HEC.

The candidates could obtain further information from HEC website in this regard.