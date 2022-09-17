UK offers fully-funded educational scholarships to Pakistani teachers, students

F.P. Report
ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom has announced fully-funded educational scholarships for students and university teachers all over the world including Pakistan, on Saturday.
The scholarship programmes are included Masters and PhD studies. The UK government would bear all the educational expenses under the Commonwealth Programme.
As per the details, the Masters and MPhil scholarships would be offered to students while PhD scholarships would be offered to teachers.
The students and teachers of country’s universities could apply through the Higher Education Commission till Oct 18.
The process for scholarship applications would be completed through HEC.
The candidates could obtain further information from HEC website in this regard.
Leave a Reply