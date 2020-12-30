UK Parliament backs trade deal with EU

LONDON (Axios): The U.K.’s House of Commons voted 521 to 73 on Wednesday in favor of the historic post-Brexit trade deal reached between Prime Minister Johnson’s government and the EU.

Why it matters: It’s the last major hurdle needed to implement the deal on Jan. 1, when the Brexit transition period officially ends.

The state of play: Johnson’s government was criticized for giving Parliament just days to scrutinize one of the most significant pieces of legislation in decades, but even members of the opposition Labour Party ended up voting for the agreement in order to stave off a potentially catastrophic “no-deal” Brexit.

The deal, which fundamentally reshapes the U.K.’s relationship with its closest and largest trading partner, will now go to the House of Lords before receiving royal assent and becoming law.

European heads of state came out in support of the deal earlier this week, while the European Parliament plans to scrutinize the agreement and officially vote on it after Jan. 1 — though it will be applied on a provisional basis in the meantime.