UK pledges not to accept refugees crossing English Channel

LONDON (TASS): The UK has warned that it will not accept refugees who illegally cross the English Channel from France. This was announced by the United Kingdom Home Secretary, Priti Patel, speaking on Tuesday at the congress of the ruling Conservative Party in Manchester.

“France is a safe country, not torn apart by war or conflict. There is no reason why any asylum seeker would have to come directly from France to the UK. ending these terrible trips, “said the head of the British Home Office.

Patel noted that London will continue to use its new tactic, which is to “deploy boats” with illegal migrants. “I will never shirk making difficult decisions that are necessary to ensure the security of our country,” the minister promised.

What is happening in the English Channel with an influx of illegal immigrants who are trying to get to the shores of England in inflatable boats, she called “unsafe, dishonest and unacceptable.”

The UK and France have already repeatedly announced measures to strengthen cooperation in the fight against illegal immigration, but the problem has not yet been resolved. As of October, the number of illegal migrants who arrived in the UK in search of a better life since the beginning of the year reached 17 thousand. This is already twice as much as in the whole of 2020, when 8.4 thousand people arrived in the country. In total, in 2021, this figure may be 22 thousand people, experts warn.

Earlier, Patel had already warned that London would refuse to provide the multimillion-dollar aid promised to Paris if the French border forces and the coast guard did not actively prevent illegal migrants from reaching England.

On July 21, London agreed to pay £ 54m ($ 75m) to double the number of French naval patrols. Since then, according to British media estimates, British border guards have detained 3.5 thousand illegal migrants on the shores of the kingdom.

At the same time, Patel announced on Tuesday that the British government will tighten penalties for those involved in illegal immigration.

“We are destroying the economic model of smugglers transporting illegal migrants so that they can no longer profit from human suffering. Now the maximum sentence for illegal entry into the country is six months. We are increasing it to four years. Now the maximum sentence for human smugglers is fourteen years. . We are changing this to life, “Patel said.

In her speech, the minister also touched on the topic of toughening punishments for those who block roads in Great Britain.

Her words were addressed to members of the Insulate Britain movement, who have been protesting against greenhouse gas emissions for four weeks in a row by blocking traffic on major roads in and around London.

“Today I can announce that I am also increasing the maximum sentence for obstructing highways, making it a criminal offense to interfere with key infrastructure such as roads, railways, and a free press, and give the police and courts new powers to confront a small group of violators, “Patel said. “Freedom of manifestation is a fundamental right that our party will always defend. But they must be within the law,” she added.

With their actions, members of Insulate Britain, a split from the Extinction Rebellion, are calling on the government to fund a massive energy efficiency program in British housing stock.

They claim that the homes in the United Kingdom are some of the oldest and coldest in Europe.

Every year, residents of the country are forced to spend a huge amount of energy on heating premises, and this contributes to the emission of greenhouse gases into the Earth’s atmosphere.

To this end, they have blocked traffic on the London ring road and the A20 highway at the exit of Dover, Europe’s busiest ferry port, more than ten times in the past four weeks.

To do this, they often glued themselves to the asphalt, which is why motorists had to spend several hours in traffic jams.