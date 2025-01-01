UK projects power in Middle East while maintaining neutrality

Zaid M. Belbagi

Since last Friday, the hostilities between Israel and Iran have intensified, with both sides locked in continuous attacks. In response to this growing instability, the UK moved quickly to strengthen its military presence in the Middle East by deploying additional Royal Air Force jets, including Typhoons and air-to-air refuelers. This precautionary measure is part of London’s efforts to safeguard its interests and protect its personnel, particularly after Iran threatened to target Western bases should the UK, US or France intervene in its operations against Israel.

The UK has long maintained a significant military footprint in the Middle East. Permanent bases include a naval support facility in Bahrain, the Duqm logistics base and Al-Musannah airbase in Oman and Al-Minhad airbase in the UAE, as well as RAF Akrotiri and Dhekelia in Cyprus. These constitute strategic hubs that support operations across the region.

This presence has significant economic rationale as, since 2010, approximately 60 percent of UK arms exports have gone to the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia being the largest buyer. Trade with the Gulf Cooperation Council states is currently valued at £57 billion ($76 billion) annually, with more than £5 billion of that attributed to defense exports.

These exports include fighter jets, military equipment and arms. Gulf countries have shown strong interest in the UK’s Typhoon program in particular. Oman, for instance, has received 12 Typhoons and eight Hawk Mk 166 advanced jet trainers. In 2018, Qatar placed a £5 billion order for 24 Typhoons, with an additional 12 jets recently requested. Similarly, Saudi Arabia has already acquired 72 Eurofighter Typhoons from the UK and has been in negotiations for 48 more for several years.

This flourishing defense cooperation reflects the UK’s strategic commitment to the region. The Middle East is identified as a priority area in the UK’s recently published strategic defense review, which outlines plans to deepen security ties, expand defense trade and develop long-term technology and capability partnerships that also foster economic growth. The UK’s permanent presence in the region stands as a clear signal of its long-term commitment. Its decision last December to join the US-Bahrain Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement further deepens its role as a pivotal security partner in the Middle East.

Moreover, British forces continue to contribute significantly to regional stability. The Royal Navy has helped secure vital shipping lanes in the Red Sea against Houthi threats and, through Operation Shader, the UK remains actively engaged in the international coalition against Daesh.

On the other hand, the Middle East, particularly the Gulf countries, have provided the UK with vital access and basing rights, enabling it to continue to support international security operations and uphold freedom of navigation. These elements are crucial for ensuring domestic energy security, protecting global seaborne trade routes and projecting UK power internationally.

However, amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, marked by ongoing missile and airstrike exchanges, the UK is adopting a precautionary approach to safeguard its military assets in the region. The aim is clear: to prevent any harm to its forces while the situation remains volatile.

This preventive posture reflects the UK’s broader stance on the conflict. On Saturday, following a conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Foreign Secretary David Lammy addressed Parliament to outline Britain’s diplomatic and military position in the unfolding crisis. He reaffirmed that, in moments of such tension, the government’s top priority remains the safety and welfare of British nationals.

Looking ahead, this carefully maintained neutrality may come under pressure. As outlined in the 2025 strategic defense review, the UK’s defense and military cooperation with the Middle East continues to expand, with flourishing partnerships across the Gulf, especially in Bahrain, the UK’s longest-standing security partner in the region. This deepening engagement could, over time, create friction or disagreements with Israel, especially as attacks continue and the regional crisis deepens.

With the British involvement in US-Bahrain Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement and growing coordination with Washington and Gulf partners, the UK is transitioning toward a more integrated security role in the region, beyond mere deterrence.

The UK now stands at a critical juncture, where safeguarding its military footprint must align with its carefully crafted neutrality. The decisions made in the coming months will not just decide the future of its alliances and presence in the Middle East, they could also redefine Britain’s very place on the global defense stage.

Courtesy: arabnews