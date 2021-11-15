UK raises terror threat level to ‘severe’

LONDON (Agencies): Boris Johnson today urged the country to be ‘vigilant’ as he raised the UK’s terror threat level to ‘severe’ after a suicide bomber targeted the Liverpool Women’s Hospital and it was claimed the attacker who blew himself up in a taxi on Remembrance Sunday settled in the UK from the Middle East several years ago and was not known to MI5.

Mr Johnson hosted a COBRA meeting at Downing Street this afternoon where experts from police and the security services advised him that another attack on British soil is now ‘highly likely’ after the cab bombing on Merseyside and David Amess’ murder in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, four weeks ago.

Speaking at a Covid-19 press conference, the Prime Minister said the blast was a ‘stark reminder’ to the public to remain vigilant, adding: ‘What yesterday showed above all is that the British people will never be cowed by terrorism, we will never give in to those who seek to divide us with senseless acts of violence. And our freedoms and our way of life will always prevail.’

The UK terrorist threat score has been raised to a serious level, fourth on a five-point scale, after a car bombing near a hospital in Liverpool was classified as a terrorist attack. This was announced on Monday by United Kingdom Home Secretary Priti Patel.

“We are raising the level of the terrorist threat to a serious level. This means that terrorist attacks are highly possible,” the head of the department told reporters.

Detectives have arrested four people over the blast, which killed a passenger inside a taxi.

A terrorist who took a taxi to a hospital carrying a homemade bomb was “from the Middle East and was unknown to MI5”.

Armed police swooped on Liverpool Women’s Hospital just before 11am yesterday after the blast in a car park.

Police believe it was that passenger who took an improvised explosive device into the vehicle, which exploded as the taxi arrived outside the reception of Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

The decision to raise the threat level has been taken by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) and Ms Patel said it was made due to two incidents occurring in the last month.

It is exactly a month since Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at his constituency surgery in Essex.

That attack was also declared to be a terrorist incident.

Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre is based at MI5’s headquarters in London and is made up of counter-terror experts from the police, government and security agencies.

Speaking to reporters, the home secretary said: “The prime minister has this afternoon just chaired a Cobra meeting and I attended that meeting too – and the points to note from that meeting is that, first of all, the incident has been declared as a terrorist incident, the police have now declared that.

“But, secondly, the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre – JTAC – are now increasing the United Kingdom’s threat level from substantial to severe.

“And there is a reason for that, and that reason is because what we saw yesterday is the second incident in a month.

“Now, of course that means we continue to work with our world class security, intelligence and policing services – representatives from those agencies.

“There is a live investigation taking place right now, they will need the time, the space, to do the work that they are doing in terms of investigating the incident.

“But of course, we as a government, I as home secretary, continue to work with everyone when it comes to the security of our country and making sure that we are taking all the necessary steps required.”

The threat level was last raised to severe in November 2020 following attacks which saw four people shot dead in Vienna, three others die in a knife attack in Nice, and a teacher murdered in Paris.