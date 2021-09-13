UK refuses to channel aid to Afghans through Taliban

LONDON (Agencies): Britain has refused to send aid to Afghanistan directly through the Taliban government. This was stated by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at a conference on Afghanistan in Geneva.

According to the diplomat, Britain agrees to help the Afghans only through independent international humanitarian organizations. “It is imperative that humanitarian organizations are able to function safely and freely in Afghanistan,” the minister stressed.

Raab called on the Taliban to respect international humanitarian law and keep their promises. He added that Britain is ready to double humanitarian aid to the republic this year.

Also, The United States is providing $ 64 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. This was stated by US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, speaking via video link at a donor conference on Afghanistan.

“Today I am proud to announce that the United States is providing about $ 64 million in a new tranche of humanitarian aid. This money will support the work of the UN, including the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees, the World Health Organization, and other non-governmental organizations,” she said. …

The diplomat noted the statements of the Taliban about their readiness to ensure the safety of UN humanitarian work. “But words alone are not enough, and we will judge by deeds,” she said.