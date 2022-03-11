UK sanctions 386 Russian lawmakers who supported Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

F.P. Report

LONDON: Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has today (Friday 11 March) sanctioned 386 members of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, for their support for the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk. The new sanctions will ban those listed from travelling to the UK, accessing assets held within the UK and doing business here.

The Russian State Duma ratified treaties in February which recognised the independence of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions – part of Ukrainian sovereign territory – and authorised the permanent presence of Russian military there, acting as a pretext for Russia’s invasion.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said:

We’re targeting those complicit in Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and those who support this barbaric war. We will not let up the pressure and will continue to tighten the screw on the Russian economy through sanctions.

Together with our allies, we stand firmly beside our Ukrainian friends. We will continue to support Ukraine with humanitarian aid, defensive weapons and diplomatic work to isolate Russia internationally.

The designations announced today build on yesterday’s crack down on key oligarchs from Putin’s inner circle, and the introduction of new UK powers to detain Russian aircraft and ban the export of aviation items.

Since Russia’s invasion, the UK has sanctioned more than 500 of Russia’s most significant and high-value individuals, entities and subsidiaries, bringing the total now covered by the UK’s sanctions list to over 800. This includes travel bans and asset freezes applied to 18 of Russia’s leading oligarchs, with a combined worth in excess of £30 billion.

Background

This brings the total number of Duma members sanctioned by the UK to 400.

On 9 March, the Foreign Secretary announced new powers to detain Russian aircraft in the UK and remove aircraft belonging to designated individuals and entities from the UK register. Additional measures banned the export of aviation and space-related goods and technology, including technical assistance and prevented UK companies providing insurance and re-insurance services in relation to these goods and technology.

The Government’s amendments to the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill will aim to crack down on corrupt elites and ramp up pressure on Putin’s regime.