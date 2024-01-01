UK scrambles jets to monitor Russian military plane over North Sea

LONDON (AFP): UK jets were scrambled to monitor a Russian reconnaissance aircraft flying close to UK airspace, the defense minister in London said on Friday.

Two Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland followed the Russian Bear-F aircraft as it flew over the North Sea on Thursday, the ministry said.

“At no time was it able to enter UK sovereign airspace,” it added.

The Typhoons were supported by a Voyager refueling aircraft.

“Our adversaries should be in no doubt of our steadfast determination and formidable ability to protect the UK,” said armed forces minister Luke Pollard.

“The Royal Navy and RAF (Royal Air Force) have once again shown they stand ready to defend our country at a moment’s notice and I pay tribute to the professionalism and bravery of those involved in these latest operations,” he added.

The Royal Navy also shadowed Russian military vessels passing through the Channel this week, said the defense ministry.

It added that it was the second time in three months that Russian ships and aircraft had been detected within a week of each other.

Incidents involving Russian and Western aircraft have multiplied over the recent months against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.