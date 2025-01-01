UK to decide on lifting ban on Pakistani airlines tomorrow

F.P. Report

The UK’s Air Safety Committee is set to hold a crucial meeting on Thursday, March 20, to review the five-year ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other Pakistani carriers.

According to sources, the committee will assess the case of Pakistani airlines, which have been barred from operating in the UK and Europe since July 2020. The restrictions were imposed following the fake pilot licence scandal that raised serious concerns over aviation safety standards in Pakistan.

Officials from Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) expressed optimism regarding a positive outcome from the meeting. “With the recent resumption of flights to Europe, we hope that the UK will also approve the restoration of Pakistani airlines,” a CAA official stated.

The ban was enforced after European and British regulators suspended PIA’s operations, citing concerns over the licensing and certification of pilots. The decision had significantly impacted Pakistan’s aviation sector, limiting direct flight options to the UK and Europe.

If the committee rules in favour of lifting the ban, Pakistani airlines could soon be allowed to resume operations to British airports, marking a significant breakthrough for the country’s aviation industry.