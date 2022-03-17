UK to deploy air defense systems and troops in Poland

WARSAW (TASS): The UK is deploying the Sky Saber air defense system and an additional 100 troops to Poland. This was stated on Thursday by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace at a joint press conference with Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

“I can announce that we are deploying the Sky Saber medium-range air defense system and an additional 100 personnel in Poland to support Poland and guarantee the security of Polish airspace,” he said.

This is the most advanced medium-range air defense system that can hit a target the size of a tennis ball at the speed of sound,” Wallace added, stressing that the UK and Poland will develop this system together in the future.

Sky Saber air defense systems with CAMM (Common Anti-air Modular Missile) anti-aircraft guided missiles of a unified modular design entered service with the British Army in December last year. Sky Saber should replace the Rapier air defense system, which was put into service in 1971.

As emphasized in the B-ritish Ministry of Defense, 99-kilogram SAMM missiles are capable of hitting fighters, drones and laser-guided bombs, reaching speeds of up to 3,700 km / h. Sky Saber complexes consist of three components: a 3D air defense radar, a launcher with eight missiles, as well as a system that provides communication between them and allows the complex to exchange information with other computer systems of the Army, Air Force and Navy of Great Britain and NATO allies. In field conditions, the components of the complex can be located at a distance of up to 15 km from each other while maintaining combat capability. The complex is capable of simultaneously controlling the flight of 24 missiles, pointing them at 24 different targets.

The cost of one complex is estimated at more than 10 million pounds ($13 million).

