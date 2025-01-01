UK to place Iran onto highest tier of new foreign influence register

LONDON (Reuters): Britain will place the Iranian state, including its intelligence services and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), onto the highest tier of its upcoming Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS), security minister Dan Jarvis said on Tuesday.

Britain describes FIRS as a two-tier scheme to strengthen the resilience of its political system against covert foreign influence and provide greater assurance around the activities of foreign powers or entities that are a national security risk.

The scheme will require “the registration of arrangements to carry out political influence activities in the UK at the direction of a foreign power.” The “enhanced” tier will allow a senior minister to require certain countries register a broader range of activities to protect Britain’s interests.

“We will place the whole of the Iranian state, including Iran’s intelligence services, the IRGC and MOIS (Ministry of Intelligence), on to the enhanced tier of the new foreign influence registration scheme,” Jarvis told parliament.

Jarvis said the scheme was expected to be up and running by the summer.