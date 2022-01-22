UK warns citizens from traveling to Ukraine

LONDON (TASS): The British Foreign Office recommended that citizens of the United Kingdom refrain from traveling to Ukraine unless absolutely necessary. Updated recommendations were published on Saturday on the website of the British department.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth Affairs and International Development recommends not to make any trips to the Luhansk region, Donetsk region and Crimea (the British government does not recognize the annexation of Crimea to the Russian Federation – TASS note). regions of Ukraine unless absolutely necessary. British citizens are advised to notify [consular services] of their stay on the territory of Ukraine,” the document says.

The department warned of the likelihood of “rapid developments in Ukraine” in connection with the continuing “uncertainty about Russia’s intentions.” British citizens are advised to remain vigilant, follow the news closely and be aware of the possibility that they may need to urgently change plans and leave the country.

“In the event of a resumption of hostilities anywhere in Ukraine, the ability of the British Embassy in Kiev to provide consular assistance will be severely limited,” the ministry said.

Recently, in Western countries, as well as in Kiev, there have been statements about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov called such information empty and unfounded escalation of tension. He stressed that Russia poses no threat to anyone. At the same time, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations to justify such statements and warned that attempts to use force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most serious consequences.

The German Foreign Ministry is developing a plan for the evacuation of the families of employees of the German embassy in Ukraine. This was reported on Saturday by the Bild newspaper.