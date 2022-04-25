UK will give Ukraine anti-aircraft guns

LONDON (TASS): The UK will transfer Stormer self-propelled anti-aircraft guns equipped with Starstreak missiles to Ukraine. This was officially announced on Monday, speaking in the House of Commons, the head of the Ministry of Defense of the kingdom, Ben Wallace.

“As Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] [previously] announced, £100 million [$130 million] worth of first-class military equipment will be delivered, including 120 armored vehicles, anti-ship missiles and high-tech loitering munitions for precision strikes,” the minister said.

“But as we see from what Ukraine is asking us to do, more needs to be done,” he said. “So now I can announce before the Chamber that we will donate to Ukraine a small number of military vehicles with launchers for these anti-aircraft missiles [Starstreak ]. Machines Stormer will increase the potential of Ukrainian troops in the fight against air targets at short distances both in the daytime and at night,” the head of the defense department said.

To date, the UK has donated 5,361 NLAW ATGMs, more than 200 Javelin ATGMs and 104 anti-aircraft missiles with various speed characteristics to Ukraine, Wallace said.

The number of the latter is planned to be increased to 250.

According to Wallace, Starstreak missiles have been used in Ukraine for three weeks now. At the same time, he denied reports that British AS90 self-propelled howitzers would be supplied to Ukraine.

Related