UK will ‘support’ British man detained by Russia: Lammy

LONDON (AFP): The UK government will offer support to a British man detained by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said at G7 talks on Monday.

When asked about reports of 22-year-old James Anderson being detained in the Russian border region of Kursk, Lammy said he had been “updated about that development” and would “offer this UK national all the support we can.”

A video shared by pro-Kremlin channels on Telegram over the weekend showed a man who appeared to have his hands tied and identified himself as James Anderson.

The man said he joined the Ukrainian army after being dismissed from the British army in 2023.

The video could not be independently verified.

Scott Anderson, 41, told The Daily Mail that he had been contacted about his son James Scott Rhys Anderson’s capture by his Ukrainian commander.

Anderson’s father, from Banbury in central England, said his son went to fight in Ukraine eight months ago despite his family telling him not to. He had been working as a signalman.

His father said he was sent the video.

“I was in complete shock and in tears. I could see straight away it was him,” he was quoted as saying. “He looks frightened, scared and worried,” he added.

British government travel advice warns citizens not to go to Ukraine “to fight, or to assist others engaged in the war” and that anyone who does so could be prosecuted under UK law.