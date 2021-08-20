Ukraine and Crimean dispute

The Ukrainian military conducted training on the border with Crimea, during which they worked out actions to neutralize sabotage and reconnaissance groups and Ukrainian paratroopers carried out the practice of observation post operations to destroy enemy manpower during their ongoing military exercises. It was shared by the press service of the command of the joint forces of the Ukrainian armed forces on Wednesday. The Ukrainian military further said that its Special Operation Forces are also carrying out combat service on the administrative border with the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. It was said that the subject region is home to various critical infrastructure facilities which are facing high terrorist threat due to the reason Ukrainian military has been tasked to carry out counter-sabotage measures.

Crimean Peninsula had been a part of the Russian Federation during the past however it was transferred from the Russian Federation to Ukraine in 1954 by the former Soviet Union. After dissolution of Ex. The USSR Russian Federation and Ukraine concluded the Belavezha Accord in 1991, which paved the path for their bilateral relationship and Crimea remained part of Ukraine till 2014. However, after the formation of a pro-west government in Ukraine, the Russian Federation took military intervention into Crimea which led to the formation of the Pro-Russian government of Sergey Aksyonov in Crimean Peninsula. The Aksyonov government held a referendum in Crimea in favor of Crimean annexation with the Russian Federation in March 2014. While taking advantage of Crimean referendum, the Russian Federation annexed Crimea as its part on 18 March 2014.

The Crimean annexation with Russia has ignited a war like situation between Russia and Ukraine in 2014. In fact, Ukraine and other member states of the former Soviet Union had been caught between the Russian Federation and European Union. The Political Forces of these states followed opposing ideologies and backed by the rival powers which led to the political disarray and chaos in these states. Presently, NATO and EU are persuading Ukraine to join their ranks because of a European nation and emerging democracy whereas Russia coaxes Ukraine due to its dominant military power, proximity, and significant presence of pro-Russia elements in the country. However, the great power rivalry severely hurt Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty, political stability, and nationhood during recent years.