Ukraine and NATO drills starts

KIEV (TASS): The command-staff joint exercises of Ukraine and NATO “Unbreakable Resilience” began in Odessa. This was announced on Monday by the mission of Ukraine to the alliance on Twitter .

“In Odessa, the NATO-Ukraine command and staff exercise to protect critical infrastructure in the Black Sea” Unbreakable Resilience “begins. part of the Black Sea package in support of Ukraine.

In turn, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine on its official website on Monday informed that the department’s specialists are members of the “Indestructible Resilience”. “The exercise is an integral part of the decision of the foreign ministers of NATO member states to support Ukraine in countering hy-brid challenges in the Black Sea region, approved in April 2019 in Washington,” the NSDC also said.

According to the ministry, the exercises are being conducted by the Ukrainian government jointly with the NATO Energy Security Center of Excellence and with the support of the US Higher Maritime School as part of the Ukraine-NATO platform to study the experience of countering hybrid warfare. “The purpose of the exercises is to develop the stability of the system of state bodies of Ukraine in the field of countering hybrid threats and crisis response by strengthening interdepartmental and civil-military cooperation, planning and preparedness,” the NSDC said. It was also noted that the training will involve the security and defense sector of Ukraine, institutions that coordinate crisis management, as well as operators of energy and other critical infrastructure.

Earlier, NATO stated that the Black Sea region is of strategic importance for all NATO members and partners, in connection with which the alliance has increased its presence there.