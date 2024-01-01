Ukraine arms chief, two ministers resign in government shake-up

KYIV (Reuters): The Ukrainian minister who oversees domestic arms production resigned on Tuesday in anticipation of another defence role, and two other ministers stood down, in a government shakeup at a critical juncture during the war with Russia.

The exit of Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets leaves more than a third of the cabinet vacant after sackings earlier this year.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his political allies could move to fill the positions to create order before he travels this month to the United States, where he hopes to present a “victory plan” to U.S. President Joe Biden, a key ally.

“I will continue working in the defence sector but in a different role,” Kamyshin, considered a rising star in government, wrote on the Telegram messaging app, confirming his exit.

David Arakhamia, a senior lawmaker for Zelenskiy’s party, said there would be a “major government reset” this week that would see more than half of the ministers change.

“Tomorrow a day of sackings awaits us, and a day of appointments the day after,” he said.

Kamyshin, 40, has spearheaded Ukraine’s effort to ramp up defence production of everything from attack drones to long-range missiles to battle Russia, a much better-armed and larger foe.

He was appointed in March 2023 after carving out an image as an effective manager of the national railways, a vital logistics artery for both civilians and the military in the first year of the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Since he took over defence production, Ukraine has produced thousands of long-range drones to attack Russia. Last month, Zelenskiy said Kyiv had for the first time used a new “missile-drone” and also test run a new ballistic missile.

GOVERNMENT UNCERTAINTY

Lawmakers and political analysts have expected major changes in the government since the summer began. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has also suggested the possibility of streamlining the government and folding several portfolios into one ministry.

The exit of three more ministers adds to the uncertainty with at least five other portfolios that have been vacant since ministers were fired or resigned this year. The latter include the important agriculture and infrastructure portfolios.

Opposition lawmaker Iryna Herashchenko mocked the state of the cabinet saying: “it’s a government without ministers… an intellectual and personnel crisis that the authorities are closing their eyes to”.

She called for a government of national unity that would end the tight grip on the reins of power held by Zelenskiy’s political team.

The exit of the ministers comes as Ukraine is pressing a risky cross-border incursion into Russia’s Kursk region as Moscow’s troops inch forward with increasing speed in the east of Ukraine.