KIEV (RIA Novosti): The Ukrainian authorities have asked the United States to provide anti-ship missiles “Harpoon”, Ukrainian edition of ZN.UA reported on Monday.

“According to ZN.UA, the Ukrainian authorities have asked the United States to supply Harpoon anti-ship missiles. Harpoon is an anti-ship missile developed and manufactured by McDonnell Douglas, now Boeing Defense, Space & Security. Standoff Land Attack Missile SLAM missile is a variant of a ground attack, “the newspaper says on its website.

It is noted that the missile can be launched from a fixed-wing aircraft, from a ship, a submarine and a coastal defense battery.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that by 2035 the country plans to build a large navy, in particular a naval base in Berdyansk.