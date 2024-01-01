Ukraine attacks North Korean troops deployed near Russia border: Official

KYIV (Agencies): Ukraine attacked North Korean troops for the first time since they were deployed in the Russian border region where Kyiv’s forces have been holding territory since August, according to an official.

“The first North Korean troops have already come under fire in the Kursk region,” Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation, which is part of the country’s National Security and Defense committee, said on Telegram on Monday, without elaborating.

North Korea is dispatching about 10,000 troops, including from the elite special forces, to Russia, a move NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has called a “significant escalation” in the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine.

Russia has been speeding up an advance in Ukraine’s east and pushed harder to dislodge Ukrainian forces in Kursk, where Kyiv’s forces captured areas in a surprise incursion in August. Kremlin troops repelled Ukrainian counterattacks in Kursk about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the town of Sudzha, an important gas transportation hub.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticized his Western allies for failing to provide much needed arms and for not allowing Ukraine use long-range weapons to strike military targets deep in Russian territory.

“Instead of providing the much-needed long-range capabilities, America is watching, Britain is watching, Germany is watching,” Zelenskyy said in his daily address on Friday. “Everyone is just waiting for the North Korean military to start targeting Ukrainians.”

Russia has also stepped up air attacks against some of Ukraine’s biggest cities, dropping more than 900 bombs and launching 30 missiles and nearly 500 Shahed drones at Ukraine in the last week of October alone, Zelenskyy said in his daily address on Sunday.

Most of the strikes have targeted civilian and critical infrastructure, Zelenskyy said. Early Monday, Ukraine’s Air Defense shot down 50 out of 80 drones in nine regions, while ballistic missile and guided bomb attacks in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk region killed three and injured 13.

Courtesy: (Bloomberg)