KYIV (AFP): Ukraine’s army believes that North Korean troops sent to fight alongside Russian forces on the Kursk front in western Russia have been withdrawn, a military spokesman told AFP on Friday.

“Over the past three weeks, we have not seen or detected any activity or military clashes with the North Koreans. Accordingly… we believe that they have been withdrawn because of the heavy losses that were inflicted,” Oleksandr Kindratenko, spokesman for the Special Operations Forces, told AFP.