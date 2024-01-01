Ukraine calls for sanctions over alleged North Korean involvement in war

KYIV (Reuters): Ukraine called on its allies on Wednesday to impose new sanctions on Pyongyang after it said North Korea had become a de facto participant in the war in Ukraine on Russia’s side.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told parliament in a speech to outline his victory plan that his spy services had confirmed North Korea’s supply of both weapons and people to Russia, echoing similar comments in recent days.

“These are workers for Russian factories to replace Russians killed in the war. And personnel for the Russian army. This is the participation of a second state in the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia,” Zelenskiy said.

The Kremlin has denied the allegation of North Korea sending people as “fake news”. Moscow and Pyongyang have denied arms transfers but have said they will boost military ties, possibly including joint drills.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv’s allies should respond firmly, including by imposing new sanctions and further isolating Pyongyang, whose relations with Russia have grown closer since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“This is a huge threat of further escalation. We are approaching a new phase, new realities of war,” he said at a news conference in the Black Sea city of Odesa.

White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said on Tuesday that the involvement of North Korean troops in Ukraine, if true, would mark a significant increase in the North Korea-Russia defence relationship.

Washington also says North Korea has supplied Russia with ballistic missiles and ammunition.

The US Army’s Indo-Pacific commander, General Charles Flynn, told an event in Washington that North Korean personnel being involved in the conflict would allow Pyongyang to get real-time feedback on its weapons, something that had not been possible in the past.