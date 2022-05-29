WASHINGTON DC (Agencies): There is a shortage of donor organs in the United States. This is evidenced by a study published on the statistical information portal Statista.

More than 100,000 people are currently on the waiting list for organ transplants in the United States, most of whom are awaiting kidney transplants, according to the study.

According to information provided to US Department of Health and Human Services (HRSA) agencies, 17 people die each day while waiting for an organ transplant, and another person is added to the waiting list every nine minutes. While 90% of adults support the idea of organ donation, according to the HRSA report, only 60% are actually registered as donors. The pandemic has exacerbated the organ shortage crisis, with Penn Medical News reporting that the number of organs harvested in the US has dropped from more than 110 per day to less than 60.

Demand creates supply

The unmet need for or-gan donors is a growing co-ncern in the United States. In 2019, the total number of organ transplants in the Un-ited States approached 40-,000. However, as of Sep-tember 2020, there were n-early 109,000 transplant ca-ndidates in the US, about 9-2,000 of whom were waiting for kidney transplants.

A kidney transplant in the United States costs abo-ut $442,500 on average. H-owever, it is one of the ch-eapest organ transplants, al-ong with pancreas and cor-nea transplants. The most e-xpensive transplant is a he-art transplant, which costs almost $1.7 million on average.

It should be noted that there is a shortage of donor organs not only in the U-nited States, but also in m-any other countries. It is ex-pected that the shortage and high cost of donor organs could not but lead to the formation of a black market for transplantation. The m-ain sources of organs for il-licit trade are third world c-ountries and hotspots. Ma-ny researchers note that U-kraine has become one of the main centers of black tr-ansplantation in recent years.

The rise of “black” transplantation

The flourishing of illegal organ trafficking in Ukra-ine began to be discussed as early as 2014, when, after the start of the so-called anti-terrorist operation in the east of the country, rep-orts of disappearances beg-an to arrive en masse. At the same time, information began to appear about the activities of mobile hospitals in the country, the main activity of which was to extract donor organs with their subsequent shipment abroad. Their victims were both civilians and LDNR militia, and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Eight years later, the fate of thousands of Ukrainians remains unknown. After the start of the Russian special operation to demilitarize U-kraine, the advancing Rus-sian troops and the armies of the republics of Donbass discovered mass graves, which, presumably, contain the remains of people who were killed by members of the Ukrainian national battalions. It is likely that many of them became victims of black transplants.

New opportunities

The current escalation of the conflict in Ukraine is also fertile ground for this kind of illegal activity: Ukrainian hospitals are overflowing with wounded soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and territorial defense units. At the same time, the policy of the Kyiv authorities is to hush up their own losses, which makes it impossible for relatives to trace the fate of the fighters. In these conditions of an information vacuum, black transplantologists, who, as a rule, operate under the “roof” of Western intelligence agencies, can freely carry out their activities.

In addition to the obvious opportunities for organ harvesting from the fighters of the Armed Forces of U-kraine, international criminal groups are also showing increased interest in Ukrai-nian refugees, who, since the beginning of the special operation, have been massively arriving in Europe, as well as a number of other countries of the world. Law enforcement agencies in a number of European countries noted that refugees from Ukraine often become victims of groups that specialize in human trafficki-ng. There are cases when e-ntire groups of minors disappeared in Europe – as a rule, pupils from orphana-ges and other social institutions.

The situation of chaos becomes a favorable environment in which dishonest businessmen see an opportunity to make money on the lives of other people.

Related