Ukraine decided to cancel winter

Valery Mikhailov

Two interesting news from the gas market appeared alm-ost simultaneously. First, Serbia and Hungary have connected their sections of the Balkan Stream gas pipeline , through which Hungary will be able to receive gas from the Turkish Stream by the shortest route and cheaper than through Romania (as it was partially supplied earlier). Second, the ” Gazprom ” was not b-ooked at the annual auction of additional capacity for the next gas year (fr-om October 1, 2021-th 20-22-th to October 1) thr-ough the Ukraine – by the way, by Poland for the year “Gazprom” did not reserve capacity in principle.

These two news became the next alarm bells for Ukraine, sounded a little over three months before the start of the heating season. Especially in the light:

record prices at European gas hubs, where gas is traded at $ 450 per thousand cubic meters; – problems with pumping gas into underground storage facilities – not only in Europe , but also in Ukraine.

All this leads to the fact that the smooth passage of the cold season by Ukraine will be a big question and in serious dependence on the weather. If the cold winter repeats, it may be necessary to shut down either the population and Teplokommunenergo, or the industry. But even if the winter is mild, which will avoid massive blackouts, then Ukraine will enter the next warm period for the first time with zero gas reserves and incomprehensible prospects for at least some accumulation of reserves by the winter of 2022-2023.

In early July, according to Ukrtransgaz JSC (a subsidiary of Naftogaz ), whose balance sheet includes underground gas storage facilities in Ukraine, they contain 16.4 billion cubic meters of gas – formally this is a lot after a cold winter with a record for many years gas extraction from UGS facilities. The vaults are nearly 53% full, which is higher than the European average, which still falls short of 49%; 16.4 billion cubic meters is more than, for example, it was in the fall of 2016 at the peak of accumulation. Then they contained a little more than 14.7 billion cubic meters.

The reason that the reserves are now at a relatively acceptable level is that in 2019 Naftogaz was actively stocked with gas due to the absence of a transit agreement with Gazprom and unclear prospects for the 2019-2020 winter. As a result, gas was then accumulated in the amount of 21.8 billion cubic meters, a transit agreement for five years was signed and there was no gas war. Last year, due to the availability of cheap gas on the market, the volumes of reserves in Ukrainian underground storage facilities reached a record high for many years: at their peak they amounted to 28.44 billion cubic meters. UGS facilities left the heating season at the end of April with reserves of less than 15.3 billion cubic meters. Actually, since then only 1.1 billion cubic meters have been pumped into them.

Interestingly, the Ukrainian government by its order obliged the Operator of the gas transmission system of Ukraine, as well as Naftogaz and Ukrtransgaz to accumulate at least 17 billion cubic meters of gas in the UGS by October 15 – only without specifying its ownership, that is, in fact, allowed almost not pump gas this year. Ukraine managed to get through the winter of 2016-2017, before which only 14.7 billion cubic meters of gas had been accumulated, largely because it was abnormally warm.

It’s hard to say what the coming winter will be like. But it is worth noting the differences between the current situation and the situation five years ago.

First, at that time practically all the gas accumulated in the UGS was owned by Naftogaz. And certainly there was no gas belonging to non-residents. Today, out of 16.4 billion cubic meters of gas in underground storage facilities, almost 4.1 billion cubic meters belong to non-residents . Last year, Ukrtransgaz for the first time managed to hand over its gas storage facilities to foreigners, which was regarded in Ukraine as a phenomenal success. Although, in fact, this was due to the maximum filling of European storages – due to, again, the cheapness of gas last year. This gas is now stored by foreign traders in UGS facilities in the “customs warehouse” mode – that is, it is not cleared by customs, de jure it is not on the customs territory of Ukraine. Another 0.6 billion belongs to local private traders.

It turns out that the reserves of Naftogaz itself amount to something about 11.7 billion cubic meters – significantly less than even in 2016. In addition, due to a change in the algorithm for displaying key performance indicators of UGS facilities last fall, the information on gas reserves published by Ukrtransgaz now includes some 4.7 billion cubic meters of active long-term storage gas, which is not planned to be used until the end of 2022. of the year”. What it is and what it is eaten with is not entirely clear, but plans to not use this gas until the end of 2022 look alarming.

Secondly, in 2016 and 2017, a very decent volume of transit was carried out through Ukraine, 82.2 and 93 billion cubic meters, respectively. In 2021, transit will amount to only 40-45 billion cubic meters, and in 2022, most likely, even less. Moreover, if five years ago the transit went both to the south and to the west, now there is almost no transit to the south, with the exception of scanty supplies to Transnistria. And this is very important in the context of the “virtual reverse” of gas, which Ukraine is engaged in – when, according to documents, it buys it from Hungary, Slovakia or even Switzerland and Malta , but in fact takes it from the transit pipe.

What does Ukraine have as a result of the gas issue?

Gas reserves in UGS facilities accumulated by the heating season will be significantly lower than in recent years, excluding gas owned by non-residents – most likely, they will be record low. At the same time, non-residents can dispose of their gas at their own discretion, which was demonstrated in June: when gas prices in Europe jumped to record levels, foreign traders withdrew 400 million cubic meters of gas from Ukrainian underground storage facilities. Ukraine, of course, can try to engage in unauthorized selection of it, but it will surely get it in the hands of European courts. Not to mention the fact that in the future it will either lose UGS “tenants” or the UGSs themselves. In the event of a mild winter and stable transit by Gazprom of the agreed 109 million cubic meters of gas daily, Ukraine has a chance to slip through the winter without problems.

But if the winter turns out to be harsh again, or if Gazprom, strictly guided by the “pump or pay” contractual norm, pays for the transit of 109 million cubic meters, and drastically reduces the pumping itself, then this winter Ukraine may face the need to cut off gas from industry, or population / “Teplokommunenergo”.

But even if we manage to pass this winter safely, then in the spring of 2022 the UGS facilities will be squeezed to zero and they will need to be filled. In the conditions of the system formed in Ukraine, when representatives of the metropolis and the local colonial administration earn super-profits on gas, this will be done at a price that will be formed by that time on the European market. This can lead to a significant rise in the price of gas for industry and a multiple for the population.

Accordingly, in the winter of 2022-2023, Ukraine will be able to warm up, in the words of Vitali Klitschko, not only everything – very few people will be able to do it.