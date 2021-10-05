Ukraine envoys to enhance trade ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP): Ambassador of Ukraine to Pakistan, Markian Chuchuk on Tuesday said that Ukraine prioritized enhancing the trade and economic ties with Pakistan for increasing the bilateral trade and investment opportunities in near future.

Ukraine have friendly ties with Pakistan on diplomatic and economic sphere and “We need to take further steps to promote trade and investment between both sides,”the Ambassador said this in meeting to former Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and CEO of D.Watson Group, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari here.

The Ambassador said that Ukraine has a prominent position in the international market for the production of wheat and sunflower oil and is willing to increase its imports to Pakistan.

He said that the private sector should come forward to promote trade between the two countries and assured all possible cooperation in this regard.

Markian Chuchuk said that he has served as an Ambassador to Thailand for 6 years and has extensive experience in the Association of South East Asian Nation (ASEAN) region.

While senior business leader Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari spoke about his company’s introduction as well as his efforts to increase trade volume between Ukraine and Pakistan.

He said that there is a need to explore new avenues for increasing trader and business relations between both sides. He further said that the increase in bilateral trade volume would provide an opportunity for the two countries to come closer on the economic front.

Embassy Secretary Dr. Olena Bordilovska was also present at the meeting.