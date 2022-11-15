Ukraine: EU launches Military Assistance Mission

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: The Council is launching today the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) to continue supporting Ukraine against the ongoing Russian war of aggression.

The aim of the mission, formally established on 17 October, is to enhance the military capability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to allow them to defend Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognised borders, as well as to protect the civilian population. EUMAM Ukraine has a non-executive mandate to provide individual, collective and specialised training to up to 15 000 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel over multiple locations in the territory of EU member states.

The Mission Commander will be the Director of the Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC), Vice Admiral Hervé Bléjean.

Furthermore, the Council adopted an assistance measure under the European Peace Facility (EPF) worth €16 million to support the capacity building of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the EUMAM Ukraine. Both EUMAM Ukraine and the assistance measure were designed based on Ukraine’s operational requirements and will finance the provision by EU member states of:

ammunition, military equipment and platforms designed to deliver lethal force

transportation, custody and maintenance and repair of the equipment financed through the assistance measure

The assistance measure will have a duration of 24 months, and adds to the successive EU contributions for Ukraine under the EPF, which now amount to more than €3.1 billion.

The European Union reiterates its support to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, and its legitimate right to defend itself against the Russian aggression. The EU stands firmly with Ukraine and will continue to provide military, economic, social and financial support for as long as it takes.