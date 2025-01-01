Ukraine expects Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, swift contact after inauguration

KYIV (Reuters): Ukraine expects high level contacts with the new US administration immediately after Donald Trump takes office, including an eventual meeting between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kyiv’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

“We are waiting for a meeting between our presidents because for us the main thing is to work together with America… we are preparing for contacts at the highest and high levels immediately after the inauguration,” ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi said.