NEW YORK (Agencies): Ukraine has exported nearly four hundred thousand tonnes of grain in the first week following the announcement of a deal brokered by Türkiye to address global food insecurity.

This has been stated by Coordinator for the UN at the Joint Coordination Centre, Frederick Kenney while talking to reporters in New York.

He said twelve vessels carrying more than 370,000 metric tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs have been authorised to leave Ukrainian ports.