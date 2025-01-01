Ukraine hits army facility in Russia: Kyiv source

Kyiv (AFP): Ukraine hit a Russian ammo depot and drone storage facility in a drone and missile attack in the early hours of Friday, a Ukrainian security source said.

The source in the SBU security service said it had launched the joint operation with the navy, Kyiv’s latest cross-border aerial attack on Russian territory.

Russian officials earlier reported an industrial facility near the village of Chaltyr in the Rostov region bordering Ukraine was ablaze following a drone barrage, without elaborating.

“SBU drones and a Neptune missile targeted an ammunition and reconnaissance drone storage facility near the village of Chaltyr in the Rostov region,” the Ukrainian source said.

It claimed the drones had overloaded Russian air-defense systems, clearing the way for the missile to hit the military facility.

In a statement, the source added that the attack would limit Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian cities.

The head of Russia’s Rostov region, Yuri Slusar, said Ukraine had attacked overnight and that air-defense systems had downed 16 drones near Chaltyr.

“In the village of Krym a fire is being extinguished on the territory of a production enterprise,” following the attack, he said, adding later that the blaze had been extinguished.

In recent days, Ukraine has claimed strikes on Russian military command posts in the occupied Donetsk region and the western Russian region of Kursk.

And earlier this week it said it had hit an oil depot that supplies a military airfield in Russia’s Saratov region, some 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the warring countries’ shared border.

Moscow has also ramped up its missile and drone attacks since winter, casting some of the strikes as retaliation for Kyiv’s use of Western-supplied weapons on Russia.