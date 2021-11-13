Ukraine intends to place Neptune missiles on southern border

KIEV (RIA Novosti): Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov said that he would do everything possible so that in the near future the Ukrainian anti-ship missile systems “Neptune” took up combat duty on the southern border.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that by 2035 the country plans to build a large navy, in particular a naval base in Berdyansk.

“I think it is extremely relevant that today the anti-ship complex” Neptune “is in service with the Ukrainian Navy. I will personally do everything in my power so that in the near future this complex will take up combat duty to protect the southern borders,” the ministry’s website quoted Reznikov as saying. defense following his working visit to Berdyansk.

The minister also added that after his visit to Berdyansk he will give instructions to accelerate the construction of a naval base in this city. In addition, Kiev intends to strengthen the overall capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy.

“To this end, we are also fruitfully working with Western partners, in particular with our strategic ally, the United States. Currently, two Island-type boats are moving to Ukraine by sea. I would like to note that two Island boats are already performing tasks as part of the national fleet. our cooperation with a strategic partner in the Black Sea – Turkey. Recently, the first unmanned complex Bayraktar entered service with the Navy, today the construction of the main corvette of the ADA type for the needs of our fleet has begun at the Turkish shipyard, “Reznikov added.

The defense ministry notes that a site will be transferred to the balance of the Ministry of Defense, where the command of the Berdyansk base and two battalions of ships will be located, including a battalion of small armored artillery boats and patrol boats of the Mark VI type, as well as a battalion of support vessels.

“This year, a 1.4 hectare land plot has already been allocated, where a barracks complex for 200 servicemen of a separate battalion of the marines is being built. It is planned to build a medical center, a sports complex and a hostel for families of servicemen,” the ministry said.