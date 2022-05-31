Ukraine launches probe against ex-PM for pact on Russia’s Black Sea fleet

KYIV (TASS): A court in Kyiv allowed the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to open a special investigation against former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov for his involvement in the signing of the 2010 Kharkiv Accords on the stationing of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. This was announced on Tuesday by the press service of the bureau.

“The State Bureau of Investigation received court permission to conduct a special pre-trial investigation against the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov. The corresponding decision was made by one of the courts in Kiev,” the Telegram channel said.

According to the SBI, Azarov is suspected of committing high treason. “It was established that when signing on April 21, 2010 an agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on the issues of the presence of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, the former prime minister acted in the interests of the Russian Federation and to the detriment of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability, defense capability, state and economic security of Ukraine,” – indicated in the department.

The State Bureau of Investigation claims that, contrary to the law “On International Treaties of Ukraine”, the draft agreement did not pass a legal examination before signing. Investigators of the department received original documents allegedly testifying to the targeted actions of the highest officials of Ukraine to the detriment of the state “at the direction of the top leadership of the Russian Federation.” “These acts were committed by prior conspiracy by a group of people – former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov and President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych. Both were put on the wanted list within the framework of this criminal proceeding,” the bureau added.

On October 20, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv arrested Azarov in absentia in connection with the charge of treason in the case of the Kharkiv agreements.

On April 21, 2010, the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia signed in Kharkiv an agreement on the conditions for the stay of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Crimea. According to these documents, the stay of the fleet in Ukraine was extended from 2017 for 25 years. Within the framework of the Kharkiv agreements, agreements were also reached to reduce the price of Russian gas by 30%, but not more than $100 per thousand cubic meters. m. April 27, 2010 the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement.

On January 28, 2021, the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation announced that Yanukovych had been charged with treason, explaining that, according to the investigation, the Kharkiv agreements harmed the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, as well as the state and economic security of the country. The ex-president’s lawyers denied that their client had received this accusation, and the attempt to bring it against Yanukovych was called political persecution. On May 23, a court in Kyiv chose Yanukovych a measure of restraint in the form of detention for signing agreements.

After the reunification of Crimea with Russia in 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law terminating all agreements with Ukraine on the Black Sea Fleet, including the 2010 agreement.

