Ukraine not asking West for nuclear weapons: Zelensky

KYIV (AFP): Ukraine is not requesting nuclear weapons from Western partners to defend itself against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a meeting with journalists under embargo until Tuesday.

“We are not asking for nuclear weapons to be given to us,” Zelensky said, a few days after suggesting Kyiv would seek either NATO membership or nuclear arms.

Zelensky also said the prospect of peace talks with Russia “depends” on the outcome of next month’s US presidential election.

Asked whether he thought Moscow was ready for negotiations with Kyiv, Zelensky told journalists in comments released Tuesday: “First of all, it depends on the elections in the United States. I think they will be watching the policy of the United States.”