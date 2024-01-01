Ukraine peace talks with Russia ‘depend’ on US election: Zelenskyy

KYIV (AFP): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the prospect of peace talks with Russia “depends” on the outcome of next month’s US presidential election.

Asked whether he thought Moscow was ready for negotiations with Kyiv, Zelenskyy told journalists in comments released Tuesday: “First of all, it depends on the elections in the United States. I think they will be watching the policy of the United States.”

Zelenskyy said based on conversations with the two candidates, he expects the United States to “demonstrate the policy very quickly, after the elections… they will not wait until January.”

Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed skepticism of Washington’s military and financial support for Kyiv, and there are fears a victory for the Republican candidate could create problems for Kyiv as it battles Russian forces in the east and south.

But Zelenskyy said he had held “good” meetings with both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate.

“I had a good meeting with Trump. It was very positive. And I’m glad about that. I had a very good meeting with Harris, not the first one,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader also said he believed that Germany was “afraid” of how Russia would react if Ukraine were invited to join the NATO military alliance.

“It is a fact that the German side is skeptical about us joining NATO,” Zelenskyy said. “They are afraid of the NATO-Germany issue in terms of the Russian reaction.”

The Ukrainian leader has called for an immediate invite to join NATO as part of his “victory plan,” triggering a furious reaction in Moscow.

He said he believed France and Britain supported him, and said the response of Germany and other NATO countries like Hungary and Slovakia also “depends on the United States.”

Zelenskyy was speaking to reporters in Kyiv on Monday, in remarks embargoed until Tuesday.

Kyiv relies on Western support to fight the Russian invasion, dragging through its third year.

Moscow’s forces are advancing on the battlefield, where they have superiority in manpower and equipment against Ukraine.