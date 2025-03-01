Ukraine Rallies Behind Zelensky After Tense Exchange with Trump

Kyiv, 1 March 2025 — In the wake of a heated confrontation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, Ukrainians in Kyiv have voiced strong support for their leader, emphasizing national unity amid growing diplomatic tensions.

The meeting, originally intended to strengthen ties and finalize a resource-sharing agreement, quickly escalated into a public dispute when Zelensky urged Trump to “make no compromises with a killer,” referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump, in turn, accused Zelensky of risking global conflict and being ungrateful for U.S. military aid.

On the streets of Kyiv, citizens expressed admiration for Zelensky’s firm stance. “Trump finally understood that Zelensky is not a leader who will simply give in,” said Mila, an HR manager. Oksana, a business consultant, added, “It is not Ukraine that is gambling with World War Three—more likely, we are being used as a bargaining chip.”

Social media was flooded with messages of solidarity from Ukrainian officials and public figures. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who was present at the meeting, praised Zelensky’s resolve, stating, “President Zelensky has the bravery and strength to stand up for what is right.”

Despite the show of support, concerns remain about the implications of the diplomatic fallout. “Without U.S. military aid, we cannot win this war,” said Andriy, a university lecturer. Others feared that the collapse of the proposed mineral deal with the U.S. could further destabilize relations. “The agreement would have stabilized ties, but now things look uncertain,” noted Petro, a 20-year-old student.

The confrontation, which played out in front of cameras, has left Ukraine questioning the future of its alliance with the United States. While many Ukrainians back Zelensky’s defiant response, the broader implications of the dispute remain uncertain as the war against Russia continues.

Source: Reuters