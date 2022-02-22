Ukraine-Russia tension and NATO’s plan

According to western media, NATO is relocating staff from Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv to the Country’s far western city Lviv, while pulling back some officials to Brussels for their safety and security. According to NATO chief, Jens Stoltenberg, every indication indicates that Russia is planning a full-fledged attack against Ukraine, and all are agreed that the risk of an attack is very high. Stoltenberg told the Journalists that the alliance will not deploy any forces into Ukraine to defend it from any Russian aggression. Whereas NATO members have sent forces to neighboring countries which are alliance members. Stoltenberg noted that NATO member countries will vigorously react to any Russian action in those territories, under its collective defense pact.

Ukraine-Russia tension is intensifying rapidly as the security situation deteriorated in the region because fire exchanges and shelling between Ukrainian troops and Russian back rebels in Eastern Ukraine have increased during the recent days, while Russia and Belarus had extended their bilateral military drill. Meanwhile, the United States again insisted on the looming Russian invasion against Ukraine and sensitized its allies to be prepared to penalize Russian Federation through extreme economic sanctions if Putin invades Ukraine. Currently, Ukraine is not a member of the North Atlantic Alliance, hence there are no NATO troops in the country, but the alliance has been maintaining two offices in Ukraine including NATO Liaison Office and the NATO Information and Documentation Center. NATO and the US deployed their troops in regional member states of NATO including Poland, Romania, Georgia, and others. Presently, most European nations and other important countries had pulled back their diplomats from Kyiv, while the West is continuously sensitizing about the Russian invasion of its ally. According to reports, Ukraine reinstated its bid for NATO in 2020, however, besides enhanced cooperation and bilateral teamwork in the military field NATO did not formally confer full membership to Ukraine. Currently, the West is waiting for a Russian invasion of Ukraine and preparing for a guerrilla war against Russia in the post-war scenario so it can completely knock down Putin’s Russia at the cost of Ukraine. Otherwise, if NATO can invoke article-5 in hours in the past then there should be no such legal or administrative issue in the admission of an associated member in the alliance.

According to reports, French President Emmanuel Macron had talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and both agreed to convene a conference between Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to find a peaceful settlement of the issue. However, the outcome of this endeavor is unlikely to change the current matrix until Ukraine ceases its bid for NATO or takes other measures to satisfy furious Russia. The role of the United Nations has largely reduced due to the massive involvement and authoritative behavior of big powers, which not only increased the vulnerability of the weak nations but also a setback to the UN mandate in the contemporary world. This is the time that the UN must take a clear stance on the issue, create global consensus, and provide a security guarantee to its weak member nation facing an invasion of its powerful neighbour. Apparently, Putin is playing with the nerves of his adversaries and aiming to achieve the objective through aggressive posture and kinetic diplomacy.