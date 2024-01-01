Ukraine, Russia trade blame over Azerbaijan plane crash

KYIV (Agencies): Ukraine’s presidency on Friday said Russia should be held accountable for the deadly crash of an Azerbaijani passenger plane, after reports the jet was shot at by a Russian air defense missile.

“Russia must be held responsible for the downing of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane. Condolences to the relatives of the victims,” presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on social media.

Russia’s aviation watchdog said on Friday that the Azerbaijan Airlines plane had decided to reroute from its original destination in Chechnya amid dense fog and a local alert over Ukrainian drones.

Rosaviatsia, the watchdog, said that the captain of the plane had been offered other airports at which to land, but had chosen Kazakhstan’s Aktau. It said that it would provide comprehensive support to Kazakh and Azerbaijani investigations looking into the crash.