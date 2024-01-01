Ukraine says destroys Russian missiles over Kyiv

KYIV (AFP) : Ukrainian air defense downed two dozen Russian drones and several missiles overnight, some targeting the capital Kyiv, officials said Wednesday.

Russia’s repeated attacks across Ukraine are depleting the country’s air defense, prompting President Volodymyr Zelensky to plead for aid from allies.

“Missiles came at Kyiv from the south in several waves. Almost simultaneously enemy attack drones were moving toward the capital from the same southern direction,” the Kyiv administration said.

AFP journalists heard at least one explosion in the capital, where the air raid alert lasted two hours.

A fire broke out due to a strike in the Kyiv region, injuring a man, the national police said.

Overall Russia launched 24 drones and six missiles across the country, the air defense said.

Ukraine has since the start of the war strengthened air defense over the capital, where attacks usually make little damage.

Zelensky has however recently called for several additional Patriot systems, including two to defend the eastern Kharkiv region bordering Russia.

US media reported that the United States will send another Patriot missile air defense system to Ukraine in the coming days.