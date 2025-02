KYIV (Reuters): President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday Ukraine would not accept any bilateral agreements on its fate reached by Moscow and Washington in its absence, and called for Europe to have a seat at the negotiating table at the end of the war.

“Today it’s important that everything does not go according to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s plan, in which he wants to do everything to make his negotiations bilateral (with the US),” Zelenskyy told reporters.