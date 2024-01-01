Ukraine says mayor jailed by Russia died after torture

KYIV (AFP): Ukraine said Wednesday that the body of a mayor captured by Russian forces in the Zaporizhzhia region at the start of their 2022 invasion, who allegedly died in their captivity, had been returned by Moscow.

Moscow seized swathes of the Zaporizhzhia region in the days after it attacked, including the town of Dniprorudne, and detained its mayor Yevgen Matveiev, Kyiv says.

“He was held captive by the occupiers for two years and eight months and tortured to death. During the last exchange, his body was returned to Ukraine,” Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

There was no immediate response to the claims from Moscow.

Russian forces swept through the industrial region in the south of the country and claimed to have annexed the territory in September in 2022.

Dniprorudne, which lies on the Dnipro River, had an estimated pre-war population of 17,736.

Fedorov described Matveiev as a “true patriot.”

“During the occupation, he did not leave the city or the people and did everything to ensure the life of the community,” he said on social media.

Fedorov was himself briefly held by Russian forces in March 2022 when he served as the mayor of the southern city of Melitopol that fell to Moscow.

Then-Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba called in March 2022 for an international response to Matveiev’s disappearance.

European Council President Charles Michel also called for the mayor’s release.

In late March 2022, Kyiv sounded the alarm over the disappearance of 14 local officials from territories captured by Russian forces.

Kyiv and Moscow still regularly exchange prisoners of war as well as the bodies of killed soldiers and civilians. The last reported swap of remains was late last month.