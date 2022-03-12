Ukraine situation: Josep Borrell will travel to Western Balkans

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, will travel to North Macedonia, Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina on 13-16 March. The visit will reaffirm the EU’s commitment and support for the region, also in view of the Russian war against Ukraine and its impact on the security of Europe as a whole.

On Monday, HR/VP Borrell will be in Skopje, North Macedonia where he will have meetings with President Stevo Pendarovski, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovačevski, and Deputy Prime Minister of European Affairs, Bojan Marichijk, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani, Minister of Defence Slavjanka Petrovska as well as with the President of the Parliament Talat Xhaferi and leaders of parliamentary groups. The High Representative will hold a press point with Prime Minister Kovačevski at 12:00, which will be broadcast on EbS. The High Representative will also take part in an event where representatives of civil society and youth organisation will present their work on the Western Balkans’ contribution to the Conference on the Future of Europe. The event well be livestreamed on the EEAS Facebook channel.

On Tuesday, the High Representative will travel to Tirana, Albania, where he will meet with Prime Minister Edi Rama. Their meeting will be followed by a press point at 11 am. High Representative Borrell will meet with other representatives of the Albanian authorities and civil society representatives and visit the ongoing restoration works at the mosaic of the National History Museum, renovated under the EU’s post-earthquake recovery assistance.

On Wednesday, the High Representative will be in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina where he will first pay a visit to the EUFOR Althea Operation whose troops capacity on the ground has been almost doubled recently. High Representative Borrell will then meet with BiH authorities, representatives of political oppositions and the civil society.